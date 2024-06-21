Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,405. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.75.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

