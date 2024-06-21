Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.23. 310,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,737. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

