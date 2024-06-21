Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.98. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.