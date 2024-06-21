Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 8,013 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,016,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,398,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,385 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,641. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

