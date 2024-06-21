Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $36,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.34. 165,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $90.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

