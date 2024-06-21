Partnership Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the period. RPC makes up 1.3% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Partnership Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of RPC worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RPC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RPC by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in RPC by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in RPC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 278,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE:RES traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,686,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,699. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.33 million. RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

