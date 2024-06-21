Partnership Wealth Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 533,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,043. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMWD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

