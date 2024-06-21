Partnership Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $6,870,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,315,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,922. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.72. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Several research firms have commented on COR. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

