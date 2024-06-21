Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys 50,929 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,929 shares during the quarter. The Baldwin Insurance Group makes up 1.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,198,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 139,684 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $31,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,435.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $31,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,435.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 10,834 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $325,345.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,813 shares in the company, valued at $414,804.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $510,385 in the last ninety days. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

BRP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. 379,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $33.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Featured Stories

