Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,391 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,201. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

