Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.45 Million Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Materials ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned 3.61% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

