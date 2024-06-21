Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY25 guidance to $2.33-$2.43 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.330-2.430 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 69.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.