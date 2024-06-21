Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Citigroup

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $193.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.94.

Paycom Software Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $145.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day moving average of $185.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $140.12 and a 12 month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,787 shares of company stock worth $3,430,426. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $253,196,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Paycom Software by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,426,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

