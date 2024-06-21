Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Citigroup

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.71.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $135.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $132.61 and a 52 week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Paylocity by 4.9% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.