Perennial Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.2 %

AMAT traded down $7.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.99. 7,043,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.02. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $249.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

