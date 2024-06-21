Personalis’ (PSNL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 53,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. Personalis had a negative net margin of 124.89% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 952,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 90.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 471,646 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 144.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 485,822 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Personalis by 11.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 493,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Personalis by 6.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 420,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

