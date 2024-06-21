Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,291,000 after acquiring an additional 138,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,463,000 after acquiring an additional 283,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $559,435,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.17. 1,172,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,297. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

