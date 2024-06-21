Pierre Beaudoin Sells 20,900 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total value of C$239,514.00.
Pierre Beaudoin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 500 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$6,280.00.
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total value of C$119,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 9th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$90,335.00.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
