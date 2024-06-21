Pierre Beaudoin Sells 20,900 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total value of C$239,514.00.

Pierre Beaudoin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 500 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$6,280.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total value of C$119,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$90,335.00.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on SIL

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.