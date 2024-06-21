Piper Sandler Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FATE. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $408.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.90. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 477.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 425,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 352,204 shares in the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,389,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.