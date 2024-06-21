Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management owned 0.05% of Polaris worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Polaris by 38.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $299,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,549. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.56. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.54 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

