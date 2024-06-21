PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in PPL by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $27.96. 6,334,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,463. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

