PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.88. 854,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

