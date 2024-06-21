PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Purchases 384 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.43. 4,472,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

