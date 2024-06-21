Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 11,263 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMN remained flat at $26.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,122 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0476 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.