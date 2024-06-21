Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,832 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.30. The stock had a trading volume of 242,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

