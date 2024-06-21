Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 431 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $547.19. 1,788,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,214. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $524.76 and a 200-day moving average of $505.84. The company has a market capitalization of $472.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

