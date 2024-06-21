Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.83. 142,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,617. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.82. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

