Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.04% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 244,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 145,281 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 48,206 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.