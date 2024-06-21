Premium Nickel Resources (CVE:PNRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.65 and last traded at 0.76, with a volume of 247000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 0.80.

Premium Nickel Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $119.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Premium Nickel Resources

(Get Free Report)

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of mineral properties in Botswana. The company also engages in the exploration and development of nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group metals resources. It operates in Botswana, Greenland, Barbados, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Nickel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Nickel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.