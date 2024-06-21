Primo Water’s (PRMW) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMWFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRMW. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PRMW opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $879,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 54,569 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 170.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 390,611 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.1% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 203,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

