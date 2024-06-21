Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PYGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.98 and last traded at $46.04. Approximately 4,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PY. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,516,000.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

