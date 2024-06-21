Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.98 and last traded at $46.04. Approximately 4,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

Principal Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Principal Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF

About Principal Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PY. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,516,000.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

