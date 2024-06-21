Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $142,983.98 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Scott Davis sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $142,983.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,303,528.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Scott Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Steven Scott Davis sold 7,851 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $550,904.67.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCOR. Barclays cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

