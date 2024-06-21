Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PAL opened at $15.61 on Friday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.