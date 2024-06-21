Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $254.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.81.

PGR opened at $210.78 on Monday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $188,642,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Progressive by 4,545.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after buying an additional 690,060 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

