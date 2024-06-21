Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $151.45 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $151.45 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $8.30 or 0.00012937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,150.25 or 1.00005763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012276 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00078177 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 8.22548301 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,599,705.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

