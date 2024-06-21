Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 324000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Prosper Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.
Prosper Gold Company Profile
Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.
