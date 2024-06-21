Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 2.1% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after buying an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,074,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,364,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,544,000 after purchasing an additional 738,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after purchasing an additional 726,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 533,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,353,000 after purchasing an additional 496,581 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,948 shares of company stock valued at $199,910. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

