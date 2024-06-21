Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSTG. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

Pure Storage stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,392. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 229.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pure Storage by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

