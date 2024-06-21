Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for DTE Energy Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $7.69 EPS.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy
DTE Energy Price Performance
DTE stock opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $117.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.82.
DTE Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.
Insider Activity at DTE Energy
In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 661.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DTE Energy
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.