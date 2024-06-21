Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for DTE Energy Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.44.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $117.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.82.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 661.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

