Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Expro Group Holdings Increased by Sidoti Csr (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Expro Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Expro Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on XPRO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Report on XPRO

Expro Group Price Performance

NYSE:XPRO opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -124.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Expro Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Expro Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Expro Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Expro Group by 92.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 183,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Expro Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,242.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $60,117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,195,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,722,240 shares of company stock valued at $60,545,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.