Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,502,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,411.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,678,621 shares of company stock worth $1,857,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

