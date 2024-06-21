Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Increased by Analyst

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.30. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

