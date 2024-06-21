Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Lowered by Roth Capital

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance
TSE KEI opened at C$4.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.56. Kolibri Global Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.67. The company has a market cap of C$163.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.48.
Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
Featured Articles
