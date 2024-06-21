Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,508. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

