Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.05

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 145455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTRX. Scotiabank upped their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Quanterix Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. Analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quanterix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quanterix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 22.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 17.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

See Also

