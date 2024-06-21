Quantum (QUA) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and $4.38 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,139.56 or 0.99989391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012267 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00078041 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.