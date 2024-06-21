QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 2.6%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 1,971,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,047,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,559 shares of company stock worth $2,752,186 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

