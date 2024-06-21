R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1006 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

GDVD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

