Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Down 4%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 190,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,210,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $548.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.21 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $130,767.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 667,329 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

