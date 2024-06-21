Radicle (RAD) Trading 18.5% Lower This Week

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Radicle has a total market cap of $60.39 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00001829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Radicle

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,815,475 coins. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

